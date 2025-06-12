Panthers look to control all momentum leading to Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final before heading back to Edmonton

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE AHEAD OF GAME 4 BELOW:

The Florida Panthers are just two wins away from closing out the Stanley Cup Finals after a win on Monday that elevated the team to a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers.

As Thursday’s game quickly approaches, the Panthers could return to Oil Country with all the momentum.

During the Cats 6-1 victory on Monday, the Panthers and Oilers saw several fights and scrums break out.

Head coach Paul Maurice believes that won’t be the case in Game 4, with how much is now at stake.

"Discipline becomes a more and more critical factor," Maurice said. "I think this will be the most disciplined game played by both teams. It won't have anything to do with how the game ended; it'll have everything to do with now it's Game 4. You've got to keep that stick on the ice; you can't be the extra guy in the scrum. The context forces greater discipline."

It will still be a fight till the very end, just maybe not as many actual fights.

Throughout this series, a few Panthers have led the charge.

Out in front of the pack are Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett. In the playoffs, Bennett has scored 14 goals and has 6 assists. For Marchand, in the Stanley Cup Finals series, he has scored four goals in the last three games.

Many of the Panthers know that this is a special group.

"I think we are building a lot of chemistry and playing together," said Panthers Center Carter Verhaeghe. "We have so many great players on the unit, and both units have been good. We just kind of want to move the puck quickly, and that's kind of what we have been doing."

With Thursday night's game bringing a pivotal point in the series, the Cats need to take a 3-1 lead to take control of the series.

The puck will drop in Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise at 8 p.m. Thursday.