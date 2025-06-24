Cardinal Newman football team 'coming with a vengeance' in 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first games of the 2025 high school football season are only about two months away, and players are training hard.

WPTV visited Cardinal Newman this week as the Crusaders prepare for their first game on Aug. 29.

WATCH BELOW: Cardinal Newman football team 'coming with a vengeance'

Cardinal Newman football team 'coming with a vengeance'

For a team with a history of success like Cardinal Newman, the standard is perfection.

"We have a really good team, and I think we have a shot if we stay healthy," said Cardinal Newman head coach Jack Daniels.

The team fell just one game short of a state title matchup and is ready for revenge.

"We are coming with a vengeance, you know, powerful thoughts. Positive thoughts, bringing everything we got this year," senior Zion Brown, who plays defensive line and tight end, said.

After a 10-2 season, the Crusaders feel like everything is lining up for another big year in 2025.

"Our (defensive line) this year is our strength," Daniels said. "We've got some good young guys in the secondary, but our (defensive line) is probably one of the best I've had since I've been coaching."

But like all teams, the hard work starts in the offseason.

"Our mindset is you never know when you're going to have to play in the rain, playing in the mud, in the snow, even when we play in Florida," senior Adam Balogoun-ali, who plays linebacker and tight end, said. "We are always going to be ready."

The Crusaders hope that when the season rolls around, they'll be ready for the long haul.

"We are here pushing these kids hard, and I think if we are here every day, then we will have a good shot when it's time to play in that state championship game," Daniels said.