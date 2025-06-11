Miami Dolphins minicamp: Can new additions finally help team end playoff-win drought?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Wednesday for Day 2 of the team's mandatory minicamp.

It's still unclear what the roster will look like with the possible trade of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey still likely to happen at any time.

WATCH BELOW: Can new additions finally help Dolphins end playoff drought?

Can new additions finally help Dolphins end playoff-win drought?

Also, tight end Jonnu Smith might not be with the team while he reportedly seeks a new contract following last season's Pro Bowl season.

The Dolphins have a mix of players that includes a new crop of rookies and veterans as the team works to change the "soft" culture label.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill looked good during Wednesday's practice after recently having wrist surgery and will hopefully be on track for Week 1 when Miami takes on the Colts on Sept. 7.

"We're being very diligent," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. "He's pitching to do more and more, which is good. He's been active in the off-season program."

With Smith and Ramsey not attending the minicamp, the Dolphins are focused on the guys who are returning to the field after injuries, like linebackers Jaelan Philips and Bradley Chubb.

"Just being able to be out here running around and physically being up on guys and dapping them up," Chubb said. "Telling them I'm about to do the same thing. It just brings a different energy and brings a different tone. That's what I'm trying to do this year and this offseason, just let guys know that this is not promised. Each and every day, you've got to earn it. Just got to take advantage of it."

As for those new additions and draft picks, they're starting to find their way and hope to make an impact in their first season in Miami.

"There's a little bit of retraining some of the habits that you've built," Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson. "Kind of the way you look at every play. Things that I've learned from that New York time that I can try and apply now. For me, it's going to be progressively getting better at what this offense is asking me to do."

The Dolphins will also look to bolster their cornerback room, likely signing a veteran with the likely loss of Ramsey soon.

Training camp starts July 28.

Miami will look to finally win a playoff game for the first time since 2000.