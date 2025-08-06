Miami Dolphins ready to take on Chicago Bears in preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The time has come, and the Miami Dolphins will now be leaving Miami Gardens and getting ready to take on the Chicago Bears during the preaseason this weekend.

The Dolphins have been battling all training camp, and now it’s time to take it out on someone else for a change.

Many of the players we’ve talked to are excited for the chance to face another opponent and see what could be in store ahead.

For Tua, he just like the rest of his teammates, eager to face some competition and ready the chance to get some live snaps against Chicago.

“I think they’re really cool,” said Tua. “Because they give you a different perspective, because there’s different ways callers call plays, different ways defensive guys run certain coverages and how they can get into different coverages, so you’re getting a lot of the same things. It’s just different looks in different ways and how they present them.”

“To whoop on them,” said Dolphins offensive tackle, Patrick Paul. “You know? To compete and have fun. To show them what we’ve been working on for the past three weeks.”

The Dolphins will have a busy two weeks ahead of them.

They’ll face the Bears on Sunday and then stay on the road to face Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins won’t be back in Miami Gardens until Aug. 18.