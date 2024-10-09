Sebastian residents board up, prepare for flooding from Hurricane Milton

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — As Milton inches closer to Florida, residents in areas like Sebastian are gearing up for hurricane force winds.

WPTV’s reporter Cassandra Garcia spent the afternoon speaking with neighbors about their concerns and how they’re bracing for impact.

On Tuesday, residents in neighborhoods put up hurricane shutters and made final preparations before Milton's arrival.

WPTV Bob Martelotti says he is not fazed by hurricane force winds but is concerned about flooding.

Bob Martelotti said he spent the afternoon helping family and neighbors put up their shutters. He’s lived in Florida for 24 years, and while he’s not fazed by hurricane force winds, he said water damage is always a concern. It’s the reason he got flood insurance.

“I am worried about the flooding in this neighborhood. Our house comes about a half inch from flooding about six or seven years ago,” Martelotti said. “So, that’s one of the things we watch out for around here. Make sure all the gutters are clean and stuff.”

Sebastian police said their department will be all hands on deck with more officers on duty beginning Wednesday at noon.

WPTV Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says his teams are ready for whatever happens.

As for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, they’ll have chainsaw teams on stand-by as well as shallow water boats and high-water vehicles to respond to areas that are not easily accessible.

“Whether it's a Cat 5 or a tropical storm, we prepare exactly the same way,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said. “We prepare as though there is going to be devastation and as though there is going to be debris that needs to be cleaned up. Our teams are ready for whatever happens.”

Flowers is also asking that residents avoid the roads even after the storm passes to give them time to assess the damage and respond accordingly.

