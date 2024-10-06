Okeechobee County Schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County Schools announced Sunday afternoon schools will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10 due to the likely impacts of Hurricane Milton.

In a message posted to the district's Facebook page, Okeechobee County Schools said it is possible some school sites may be required to serve as shelter locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, and sites will need to be restored to pre-storm conditions on Thursday.

Additionally, on Monday, Oct. 7, all middle and high school campus activities will end at 5 p.m. and all elementary schools will operate as usual until 6 p.m. when aftercare services end.

All athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled to take place Monday evening have been canceled.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

