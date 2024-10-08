'Not just an event about the West Coast of Florida': DeSantis addresses Floridians as Milton draws nearer

OCALA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave residents of Florida another update Tuesday afternoon on the state's preparedness efforts ahead ofHurricane Milton's landfall.

"This is not just an event about the West Coast of Florida," DeSantis said.

At a news conference in Ocala, DeSantis spoke on the large number of personnel ready to help after Milton churns through the state.

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel are ready to assist after the storm, including 34 search and rescue aircraft. There are 26 teams currently embedded in potential impact sites along Florida's West Coast ready to begin rescue operations.

DeSantis said that there are currently 5,000 National Guard members on duty, with 8,000 available by the time Milton hits Florida.

"This is probably the largest National Guard mobilization in advance of a storm in Florida history,” DeSantis said.

Almost 200 Florida State Guard soldiers are also on duty, in addition to other teams such as including 10 maritime crews, four drone teams and two amphibious rescue crews.

In efforts to restore power outages as quickly as possible, DeSantis said there have been over 40,000 power restoration linemen deployed and being brought to Florida from as far as California.

"We've gotten a lot of support from other states, and we thank them for that," DeSantis said.

The Governor reiterated his statements fromTuesday morning's conference about gas availability, reassuring Floridians to not worry about gas shortages. He said there are 1.2 million gallons of gas currently en route to the state, in addition to the 110,000 gallons of gas in Florida on standby.

More coverage of Hurricane Milton:

Wellington Village staff fights Milton flood threats as residents make final preparations Michael Hoffman

National News Hurricane Milton: Evacuation zones in Florida and what they mean Scripps News Staff

Hurricane Why Milton could be a historic hurricane for Tampa Bay Terry Spencer and Haven Daley, Associated Press

Hurricane 'No fuel shortage' in Florida as Hurricane Milton gets closer, DeSantis says Matt Papaycik

Hurricane Palm Beach County hotels filling up as Gulf Coast residents evacuate their homes Kendall Hyde

Hurricane Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals Tyler Hatfield

Hurricane Why residents have their eyes on Lake Okeechobee Jon Shainman

Hurricane What DeSantis is saying about fuel supplies Kendall Hyde

Hurricane Port Salerno residents fear Milton could put them under water Kate Hussey

Real Estate News INSURANCE ADVICE: Here's what you should do ahead of Milton Matt Sczesny

Hurricane Why is Palm Beach Co. not offering sandbag filling stations? Jamie Ostroff

Hurricane Closures for airports, trains, toll suspensions ahead of Milton Scott Sutton

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide