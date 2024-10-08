Watch Now
FORECAST: The timing of Milton's impacts in South Florida

WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Milton is currently a very strong Category 4 storm on Tuesday, located about 600 miles away from the east coast of Florida. It's predicted to restrengthen shortly to a Category 5 again.

Ahead of Milton making landfall near Tampa Bay and Sarasota, it will encounter some shear and drier air, which will help the system weaken slightly.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Despite the light weakening, it will still be a system that causes concern and life-threatening conditions.

There are mandatory evacuations along the west coast of Florida due to storm surge concerns. Loose debris from Hurricane Helene two weeks ago that hasn't been cleaned up or secured will be life-threatening as it will be lashed across the area with the strong winds.

Landfall looks to occur late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will experience increasing winds on Tuesday with more scattered rain. The threat for tornadic activity will increase Wednesday morning, and the threat for tropical storm force winds will exist Wednesday through Thursday.

Wind gusts will near 50 mph, and additional rainfall totals of one to three inches are possible.

This system is fast moving and looks to cross the state in a matter of about 10 hours after landfall.

