Fort Myers residents rescued from rising floodwaters after Hurricane Helene lashes Florida

2 people killed in Florida from storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
Although Hurricane Helene came ashore in North Florida, the effects were still felt across the state. In Fort Myers Beach on Thursday night, the storm surge was high enough that multiple residents had to be rescued from rising waters.
A child was rescued from floodwaters in Fort Myers after Hurricane Helene lashed Florida on Sept. 26, 2024.
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Although Hurricane Helene came ashore in North Florida, the effects were still felt across the state.

In Fort Myers Beach on Thursday night, the storm surge was high enough that multiple residents had to be rescued from rising waters.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit braved the elements as floodwaters surrounded much of the coastal neighborhoods.

The Fort Myers Police Department also deployed emergency response vehicles to assist. A stranded family had to be rescued on First Street amid rising waters.

The storm surge, which was forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Fort Myers, pushed surrounding rivers and canals out of their banks.

Officials said everyone was safely taken to higher ground overnight.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted on X that about 40 people have been removed from rising water along the U.S. Highway 19 corridor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday at least two people were killed in Florida after the storm's eye came ashore in the Big Bend region.

