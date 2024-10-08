3 shelters open in St. Lucie County with hurricane warning in effect for Milton

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — While Hurricane Milton is still hundreds of miles away from Florida's coast, some residents are taking no chances and are already seeking shelter on the Treasure Coast.

The Treasure Coast High School gymnasium was set up as one of three shelters in St. Lucie County. By midday Tuesday, a few people had already decided to take shelter at the gym.

The doors officially opened to the county shelters at 2 p.m., and a handful of people were already outside waiting to go in.

Among them were Michelle Kushner who said she just wanted to keep herself and her son stay safe.

WPTV Michelle Kushner was among the St. Lucie County residents taking shelter from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 8, 2024.



Kushner said as she watched the storm's path, she made up her mind a few days ago to go to a shelter.

"This is probably our third or fourth time coming here as a shelter," Kushner said. "Our street floods easily."

There is room for 1,500 people at the Treasure Coast High School gym.

In St. Lucie County, the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce is the special needs shelter.

Treasure Coast High School and Fort Pierce Westwood High Schools are both general population and pet-friendly shelters.

If you plan to bring your animal to the shelter, remember it is strictly for dogs and cats. While they do provide some crates, if you have a crate that your animal is comfortable with, bring that as well as any pet food and pet supplies.

