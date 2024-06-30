WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade

Watch WPTV's live coverage of the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade starting at 10:30 a.m.:
It's time to party!
The Florida Panthers are holding their victory parade celebration on State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.
The route begins on A1A at the intersection with Riomar Street and ends at 5th Street. Beginning at 9 a.m., A1A and multiple side roads are closed to traffic starting at Belmar Street and going south.
This is the first title in the franchise's 30-year team history.
🚨 THE PARADE ROUTE IS HERE 🚨— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 27, 2024
See you Sunday!!! pic.twitter.com/9Z5XL8ksDB
