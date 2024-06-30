Watch Now
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade

Parade route begins on A1A at intersection with Riomar Street
There was no collapse. The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time, and they took about the hardest path possible to the title. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the third title-round appearance in Florida's 30-year history; it was swept in 1996 by Colorado and routed 4-1 by Vegas last season.
Florida Panthers
Posted at 12:36 AM, Jun 30, 2024

Watch WPTV's live coverage of the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade starting at 10:30 a.m.:

It's time to party!

The Florida Panthers are holding their victory parade celebration on State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.

The route begins on A1A at the intersection with Riomar Street and ends at 5th Street. Beginning at 9 a.m., A1A and multiple side roads are closed to traffic starting at Belmar Street and going south.

This is the first title in the franchise's 30-year team history.

