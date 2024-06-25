Florida Panthers defeat Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 to claim Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, Fla. — It took seven games, but the Florida Panthers have claimed their first Stanley Cup in their 30-year franchise history.
The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on home ice at Amerant Bank Arena to win the cup.
Florida got goals from Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and then the eventual game-winner from Sam Reinhart in the second period.
It was a scoreless but frantic third period that saw Florida hang on for the one-goal win.
WE ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yr17FW7AhM— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 25, 2024