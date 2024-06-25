Watch Now
Florida Panthers defeat Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 to claim Stanley Cup

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, far right, is mobbed by teammates after he scored during an overtime period of Game 4 during the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs to beat the New York Rangers, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 24, 2024

SUNRISE, Fla. — It took seven games, but the Florida Panthers have claimed their first Stanley Cup in their 30-year franchise history.

The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on home ice at Amerant Bank Arena to win the cup.

Florida got goals from Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and then the eventual game-winner from Sam Reinhart in the second period.

It was a scoreless but frantic third period that saw Florida hang on for the one-goal win.

