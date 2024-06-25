Ready to party with the Florida Panthers? Here's how this weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will rock the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend when they host a Stanley Cup victory party!

The team announced Tuesday that the Panthers — who won their very first Stanley Cup championship by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 on Monday night — will take part in a Championship Celebration on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Fans are invited to celebrate and join the parade route, which will begin at A1A and Riomar Street on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The parade will head about a mile south, wrapping up just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, across from Hotel Maren at Southeast 5th Street, where a rally will take place.

More details about the celebration, including parking information, will be released in the coming days.

Just about 12 hours after winning the Stanley Cup, the Panthers on Tuesday celebrated their historic victory at the iconic Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The team brought the Stanley Cup to the bar, appearing to drink right out of the top of the trophy!