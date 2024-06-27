Paul Maurice's son says dad has been 'grinding every day' to finally win Stanley Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Stanley Cup has found its new home here in South Florida.

Fans and players have been celebrating since Monday after winning Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The family of head coach Paul Maurice is celebrating the team's first title right along with them.

"You don't win a Stanley Cup, you share it," Paul Maurice said.

Panthers Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait Tim Reynolds, AP Sports Writer

Jake Maurice, Paul's son, spoke Thursday with WPTV reporter John Barron.

"How long it's been, how long he's been sacrificing, grinding every day, to try and get to this point, to finally do it, in front of our home crowd too, that was unbelievable," Jake Maurice said.

The Maurice family can finally celebrate one of the most iconic trophies in all of sports. It's a moment, they won't forget.

"Most importantly it's for dad," Jake Maurice said. "He's the one whose name is going on the Stanley Cup. All of our last name will be there, but his full name will be there and he earned it certainly. I'm looking forward to seeing him have a lot of fun on Sunday."

WPTV Jake Maurice speaks about what winning the Stanley Cup means to his father and the entire family.

And all along the east coast of Florida, fans are celebrating.

And Jake is happy to see his father's team bring glory home.

"Yeah, I've seen all the celebrations around the city. Chucky at the Elbo Room, Raising Canes, they took the cup to a night club where there were Barkov chants," Jake Maurice said. "They're having fun with it. I know that a lot of our family is going to be coming down for the parade this weekend, which is going to be a ton of fun. I can't wait to see all of them again."

But Jake knows a thing or two about winning.

Back on June 8, he saw his Florida Everblades take home the Kelly Cup.

“We can't forget about you being the play-by-play announcer for the Everblades," Barron said. "You started this month of June off with the first cup for the Maurice family."

"He obviously worked a lot harder for his than I did for mine," Jake Maurice said. "Not that I didn’t work hard, but it's very different from me talking about the game and him being on the bench and guiding guys to those victories, especially that Game 7 win."

Hopefully, more glory will be heading our way in South Florida for years to come.

You can watch the Florida Panthers Championship Celebration live on WPTV starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

CHECK OUT MORE PANTHERS COVERAGE FROM WPTV BELOW:

Panthers Ready to party with the Panthers? Here's how this weekend Matt Papaycik

Panthers Going to the Panthers parade? Here's the weather to expect Frances Peyton

Panthers 'No sleep:' Panthers fans celebrate historic Stanley Cup win Kendall Hyde

Panthers SALTY CELEBRATION! Stanley Cup takes dip in Atlantic Ocean Scott Sutton

Sports Matthew Tkachuk does the leading, and the Panthers are happily following Tim Reynolds

Panthers Barkov first Stanley Cup-winning captain from Finland Stephen Whyno

Panthers Tkachuk celebrates winning Cup with dad and brother Stephen Whyno, AP Hockey Writer