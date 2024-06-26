Panther's Parade Forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Sunday, June 30th, the Panther's will host their victory parade for bringing home the Stanley Cup to South Florida. Typically we have high temperatures near 89 this time of year. High temperatures will near the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will feel closer to triple digit heat. In addition to the heat, there are storm chances in the afternoon.

While it will not be a washout, you can expect to run into afternoon showers and storms in South Florida. Please be careful at the parade and whether you are driving near or far there is the threat of strong storms. The severe threat remains low for Sunday.

We will be tracking storms in the afternoon through the early dinner hours.

