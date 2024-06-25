'Stanley Cup comes to its new home in South Florida:' Fans celebrate historic win with team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After a grueling series finale filled with triumphs and setbacks, the Florida Panthers have emerged as the new Stanley Cup champions, a testament to their unwavering determination, resilience and hard work.

To put it simply, fans are excited.

Fans spent Tuesday following the Panthers to different locations, and one fan says she hasn't slept in 24 hours. Around 9:30 a.m., Florida Panthers fans got word that the champs would be partying at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale.

"I saw on an Instagram story they'll be down here in 30 minutes," said Panthers fan Carter Petershagen, who feared missing the celebration. So he rushed to the Elbo Room.

What he saw next, he'll always remember.

"Red light. I pull out my phone just to check if they're still here. I see Matthew Tkachuk slugging down beer on some fan down here," said Petershagen.

Let's say Tkachuk and his teammates are enjoying the first 24 hours as champions.

When WPTV's Kendall Hyde arrived, he saw a large crowd running towards the beach. Moments later, Tkachuk and his teammates jumped in the water with the trophy.

Panthers SALTY CELEBRATION! Stanley Cup takes dip in Atlantic Ocean Scott Sutton

"I've been going to the games since I was a little kid, when the arena was empty," said lifelong Panthers fan Matthew Sarysz. "It's just a long time coming. It's an amazing feeling. Finally, the Stanley Cup comes to its new home in South Florida, baby! Let's go!"

Countless people filled the inside of the Elbo Room, and even more stood outside.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more excited fan than Frances Lopez.

"No sleep," she said. "I was here until about 2:30, and I'm back this morning as soon as I found out that they were here."