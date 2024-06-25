Stanley Cup takes dip in Atlantic Ocean as Florida Panthers celebrate championship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Is the Stanley Cup saltproof?

Florida Panthers players and fans have been busy partying hard Tuesday morning less than 24 hours after the team won their first title in the team's 30-year history.

Players gathered with the Cup at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale before center Sam Bennett took a sandy stroll along the beach to let the trophy take a bath in the salty water of the Atlantic Ocean.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk was among those who hoisted the Stanley Cup in the warm ocean waters.

Lord Stanley's Cup is known to make a few interesting appearances in unusual places once players win the coveted trophy.

So, in the next few days and throughout the summer, don't be surprised if you see the cup around South Florida with one of the players still celebrating the Panthers' historic win.

Fans can get a glimpse of the trophy and the players during the victory parade on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. You can watch the parade on WPTV starting at 10:30 a.m.