Fort Lauderdale's Elbo Room becomes center of celebration for Florida Panthers after Stanley Cup win

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Panthers fans have not had much sleep the last few days as they continue to celebrate the team's first Stanley Cup.

On Tuesday morning, the Elbo Room beach bar found themselves being the host of the team's post-game celebration hours after the Cats won the championship.

"They actually wanted to come at 4 a.m., but we were like, 'We can't do that.' [Panthers forward Matthew] Tkachuk is actually friends with Adam, one of our other bartenders and door guys here. He texted him, 'We will be there at 8 a.m.," Jessica Farland, who is one of several managers at Elbo Room.

She said she barely slept after getting off early Tuesday morning.

"We opened up at 8 a.m., and it was probably the most fun I've had in nine years here," Farland said.

Fun is an understatement.

The postgame Stanley Cup party had fans partying in the bar's lower level.

WPTV Jessica Farland speaks about the weeklong celebration at the Elbo Room after the Florida Panthers' historic win.

The Panthers were partying upstairs with the Cup while being praised by screaming fans. Tkachuk and his teammates then jumped into the Atlantic Ocean with the trophy.

"Tkachuk looked over and was like, 'The water is so just flat,'" Farland said. "He's like, 'Let's do this.' They just did, and everybody followed them, and it was pretty epic."

If that's not enough, the party has yet to stop because the Cats came by again on Friday for part two of their days-long celebration.

"We've actually been their spot for a long time," Farland said. "It's just now being known because they won the Stanley Cup. Now, everyone is following them but Tkachuk, Keith, Zad, and their families. They come here on a regular basis."

The Elbo Room has become a center of celebration this week, making the bar a little more hectic — but in a good way.

"We're always really busy—busier than most people, even on a slow day," Farland said. "However, this is amped; people are here every day hoping they get to see them. That's been great, especially in the summer."

