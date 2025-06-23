Florida Panthers might have what it takes to become a 'modern-day dynasty'

SUNRISE, Fla. — Fresh off Sunday's victory parade, the Florida Panthers are probably enjoying some much-needed rest following several days of celebrating their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.
Now, fans are already talking about the possibility of a three-peat, which hasn't been done in the NHL since the early 1980s.
WATCH BELOW: Could the Panthers become a 'modern-day dynasty'?
It's a rare feat that Panther players know will be talked about heavily next season.
"We just want to keep building; it's been a lot of fun," Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "Myself, Barkov and we've got a bunch of guys that are here for five plus years, and we just want to keep this thing going."
Between locking up the team's core players, building a future in this week's NHL Draft and free agency just days away, the Panthers will be primed for another strong season.
"I think it's already the makings of a modern-day dynasty. They've gone to the Stanley Cup finals three times and won it twice. What the window is, the window is huge," Scripps Sports play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein said. "I think they've got a physical advantage. I think they've got a goaltending advantage on the conference with Sergei Bobrovsky. Who knows once we get to the playoffs next year? They might have a psychological advantage as well."
Goldstein said the culture the team has built is no fluke.
"It's all here, and it starts with our ownership, and that practice rink, and the way we travel," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "The way the players are treated and anything they need, it's there for them."
With the team's success, it has grown the population of hockey in Florida.
"I think with winning the Cup down here the first time, it changed hockey in South Florida, and now hockey has taken on a life of its own down here," Tkachuk said. Read more of
WPTV's coverage of the Florida Panthers' second straight title win:
