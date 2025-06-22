Watch Now
Florida Panthers fans from Palm Beach County gather on Fort Lauderdale Beach for victory parade

WPTV anchor Mike Trim spoke to fans from Wellington, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach who attended the parade to support the team
Mike Trim/WPTV
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale Beach came alive as the Florida Panthers celebrated their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with a victory parade, drawing fans from across Palm Beach County and beyond.

Unlike last year’s festivities that were overshadowed by torrential rains and lightning, the skies this time were a brilliant blue and the sun was shining. Families, friends and die-hard fans came together to support the team that has made history.

Fans from Palm Beach County came out in full force, radiating with pride and excitement. Among them was Denise, a spirited grandmother from Delray Beach.

“I love the Panthers, my grandsons play hockey, we follow them [The Panthers], they’re the best team in the world,” she exclaimed. “Two-peat, c’mon we’re going for the three-peat next.”

Florida Panthers fans Terry Barth and Tim Fagan traveled from Boynton Beach, Fla. to attend the championship parade.

Terry Barth and Tim Fagan, of Boynton Beach, said they enjoyed last year's celebration was so nice they had to do it twice.

“We were here last year so we had to come again,” Fagan said.

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Victory Parade 2025

A family from Wellington added to the festivities, sporting Panthers gear while holding the jersey of Panthers hockey player Matthew Tkachuk. They basked in the perfect day, a contrast to the stormy weather of last year: “Two-time champs and the weather is beautiful!”

Florida Panthers fans at championship parade on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. on June 22, 2025.

The parade was a bright and lively event. The Panthers' buses moved along the beach with displays of Panthers pride, while players showcased the Stanley Cup trophy, waved to cheering fans and tossed prizes to the crowd, bringing excitement to everyone—young and old.

