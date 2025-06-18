Florida Panthers celebrate with fans on Fort Lauderdale Beach with Stanley Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's party time in South Florida!

Just hours after the Florida Panthers capped off their second straight Stanley Cup victory, members of the team were still awake and celebrating Wednesday morning on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Panthers party with fans on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Panthers party with fans at Elbo Room to celebrate Stanley Cup title

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau spotted captain Aleksander Barkov at about 6:30 a.m. riding in a car cruising along Las Olas Boulevard.

WATCH BELOW: Aleksander Barkov spotted in car along Las Olas Blvd.

Aleksander Barkov spotted on Las Olas Boulevard with Stanley Cup

Members of the team were also partying at the nearby Elbo Room, just like last year.

Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling, Barkov and other teammates were spotted bringing the Stanley Cup trophy into the famous beachside bar.

WATCH BELOW: Panther players hoist cup at Elbo Room

Florida Panthers party at Elbo Room with Stanley Cup

More than 100 people were inside and outside of Elbo Room, celebrating with the team.

Many people waited for hours and were showered with adult beverages from the Stanley Cup, courtesy of the players.

Fans also packed the team store located at the team's training IcePlex facility in Fort Lauderdale for the latest championship gear.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News throughout the day and refresh this page for updates.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the Florida Panthers' second straight title win:

Panthers Florida Panthers, fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory Mike Trim

Panthers Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP Stephen Whyno

Panthers Brad Marchand plays key role in Panthers' 2nd championship Associated Press