WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade

It's time to party!

Fresh off their second straight Stanley Cup championship, the Florida Panthers are holding a victory parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, and WPTV and Scripps Sports have you covered.

Our coverage on WPTV and WPTV.com starts at 11 a.m. with the parade kicking off at noon.

The Panthers' victory parade is along A1A, starting at Riomar Street.

Road closures begin at 6 a.m.

The festivities will conclude just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park — across from Hotel Maren — at Southeast Fifth Street. That's where the team's rally will take place on stage with speeches from players, coaches and executives.

The city of Fort Lauderdale said it strongly encourages fans to park away from the barrier island and/or choose alternate transportation to get to the parade route.

Coming from the North:

Federal Highway and State Road A1A (north of Sunrise Boulevard) do not have any scheduled lane impacts, but the city said drivers should expect heavy traffic as they approach downtown and the event site

State Road A1A and the associated detour south of Sunrise Boulevard will be one lane in each direction all the way to Southeast 17th Street. The city said traffic will be heavily congested, and drivers should expect severe travel delays

From Downtown:

The majority of downtown Fort Lauderdale streets don't have any planned lane closures, but drivers should plan for heavy traffic. The city said downtown Fort Lauderdale will experience increased pedestrian activity, so drivers should proceed with caution

East Las Olas Boulevard between Southeast 15th Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard Avenue will be reduced to one eastbound lane for vehicular traffic. The second eastbound lane will be dedicated to pedestrian and bike users. Downtown parkers should plan on a lengthy walk to the event site or utilize the water taxi or ride-share services to get closer to the event. Ride-share services may be limited based on traffic conditions

From the South:

Federal Highway and Southeast 17th Street west of Eisenhower Boulevard do not have any planned lane closures, however, drivers should plan for heavy traffic. Southeast 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, starting at the Eisenhower and heading north to Sunrise Boulevard

Broward County Transit (BCT) Shuttle Service:

BCT Buses will run in a continuous loop to the event site from 8 a.m. to noon and back to the parking facilities from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The service will operate from the Broward Convention Center, which can be accessed from Eisenhower Boulevard. Bus service users should consider potential wait times and delays during high-demand periods.

Visit the city of Fort Lauderdale's website for more information on parking and transportation options.

