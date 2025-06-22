Panthers fans flood Fort Lauderdale for back-to-back Stanley Cup parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A sea of red took over Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as thousands of Florida Panthers fans gathered to celebrate a historic moment: back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

From first-time spectators to lifelong season ticket holders, each fan had their own story that made the parade personal.

Children danced, parents set up lawn chairs, and young fans dreamed big.

“Is the trophy heavy?” WPTV’s Mello Styles asked young fan Owen.

“No,” he replied, beaming.

“Do you play hockey, Owen?”

"Yes, I’m learning,” he said.

For fans like Owen, the championship win is a spark that could ignite a lifelong love for the game.

But for others, the celebration was the payoff after decades of loyalty.

“Season ticket holders since day one. We’ve seen it all, highs, lows, all of those years not winning anything. So these last few years have been amazing,” one fan shared.

The energy was electric, the message clear: South Florida is officially a hockey town.

“This is a great moment for South Florida that proves we are a hockey town, and we love it!” one fan shouted proudly.

“We have been fans since ’93, ’94 when they started. We have been absolute rockstar fans! We love you!” another added.

The celebration welcomed both long-time loyalists and brand-new supporters.

“I recently got into hockey this year, and I saw the Finals for the first time,” one fan said.

And while winning one Stanley Cup was historic, winning it twice was euphoric.

“Back-to-back champions, baby, WOOOO!” a fan screamed over the crowd.

Under sunny skies, a welcome contrast to last year’s rain-soaked parade, fans waved flags, wore jerseys, and held up mini Stanley Cups with pride.

“We wouldn’t miss it for the world. We were here last year and remember the rain, so it can’t be beat,” one fan said.

From scorching heat to soaring spirits, the celebration was more than a victory lap; it was a show of heart from a growing hockey community.

