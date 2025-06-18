Watch Now
SportsHockeyPanthers

Actions

Stanley Cup damaged as Florida Panthers celebrate second straight championship

131-year-old trophy sustains crack, dents
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front. and defenseman Gustav Forsling pour beer from the Stanley Cup onto fans at the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front. and defenseman Gustav Forsling pour beer from the Stanley Cup onto fans at the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front. and defenseman Gustav Forsling pour beer from the Stanley Cup onto fans at the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Posted
and last updated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Stanley Cup is a little banged up, thanks to the Florida Panthers' celebration of back-to-back titles.

The bowl of the famous trophy is cracked and the bottom is dented. Not for the first time and likely not the last.

WATCH BELOW: Fans celebrate Stanley Cup win with players

Panther fans celebrate 'electric' Stanley Cup victory

The Panthers won their second consecutive championship on home ice Tuesday night, beating Edmonton in six games. The team, following decades of tradition, partied with the Cup into the wee hours and kept the revelry going in Fort Lauderdale well into Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Hockey Hall of Fame said the keepers of the Cup are taking the appropriate steps and plan to have it repaired by the celebration parade on Sunday. Made of silver and a nickel alloy, the 37-pound Cup is relatively malleable.

Damage is nothing new for the 131-year-old chalice that has been submerged in pools and the Atlantic Ocean and mishandled by players, coaches and staff for more than a century. Just this decade alone, the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the Cup during their boat parade in 2021 and the Colorado Avalanche dented it on the ice the night they won the following year.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the Florida Panthers' second straight title win:

Florida Panthers players celebrate with the Stanley Cup at the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach on June 18, 2025, just hours after winning a title for the second straight season.

Panthers

PANTHER PARTY! Players, fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory

Mike Trim
Screenshot 2025-06-18 at 3.38.08 PM.png

Panthers

PHOTOS: Panthers, fans celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cups
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to Sam Bennett after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla.

Panthers

Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Stephen Whyno
Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) raises the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Panthers

Brad Marchand plays key role in Panthers' 2nd championship

Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla.

Panthers

Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champs, defeat Oilers in 6 games

Stephen Whyno

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening