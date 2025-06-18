PHOTOS: Florida Panthers, fans celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup titles

Share Facebook

Florida Panthers players celebrate with the Stanley Cup at the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach on June 18, 2025, just hours after winning a title for the second straight season. WPTV

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was spotted in a car with the Stanley Cup along Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale Beach on June 18, 2025, just hours after winning the cup for a second straight year. Brooke Chau

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to Sam Bennett after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) raises the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

