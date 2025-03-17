Watch Now
2nd suspect in Rock Irish Pub shooting in Lake Worth Beach now faces first-degree murder charges

Shooting in December claimed the lives of 3 men who worked at Old Key Lime House in Lantana
Shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach Dec 10 2024.png
WPTV
Shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024 at around 1 a.m.
Shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach Dec 10 2024.png
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One of the men arrested in the fatal shooting of three people at a Lake Worth Beach Irish pub in December now faces upgraded charges.

This is a story that WPTV has closely followed since the shooting occurred late last year.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Michael Vititoe now faces three counts of first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said Vititoe was apprehended and was being taken to the Palm Beach County jail.

What triggered fatal shooting at Lake Worth Beach bar

Vititoe was previously arrested shortly after the shooting and was already facing charges of simple battery and a charge of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

The other suspect, Morey Pinard III, faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of shooting into building, one count of a felon possessing a firearm. 

The Dec. 10 shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach claimed the lives of three employees of the Old Key Lime House in Lantana.

Christopher Allen and Steven Stratis were killed the night of the shooting while Reginald Gordon, 50, died later that month. A fourth man shot in the incident survived his injuries.

