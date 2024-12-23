'Moving forward together': Crowds fill Old Key Lime House for benefit concert after workers killed, injured

LANTANA, Fla. — It was standing room only at the Old Key Lime House in Lantana on Sunday. Crowds of people and local bands united to help raise money for the four victims of the Lake Worth Beach pub shooting.

People and local bands stood together with t-shirts honoring the four men.

It all unfolded earlier this month when staff from Old Key Lime House were out celebrating a holiday party. Suddenly, an argument began at a local pub in Lake Worth Beach and led to gunfire.

The incident took the lives of Christopher Allen and Stephen Startis. The shooting also sent Reginald Gordon Jr. and another man to the hospital.

The owner of Old Key Lime House said his staff is grieving since all four men worked at his business.

"This is more than a restaurant, more than a business, it's a community. We're family. My family members were assassinated," owner Ryan Cordero said. "One is still in the hospital who is paralyzed. He's going to have medical bills for the rest of his life, so we're here to support them."

Even locals, like the Meyerings wanted to do their part.

"Right when we came for the first time, we felt that this place was different. It was special," Mia Meyering said. "The employees, the owners, they care about everyone that comes in the restaurant."

The Meyerings have been loyal customers for two years and were touched by the incident.

"It's not just the restaurant that's facing these tragedies. It's everyone is feeling this," Selah Meyering said. "I'm so glad everyone is able to come together."

Local band members like Jutt Huffman didn’t hesitate to take part in the fundraiser.

"I don't think I've ever seen this place this busy," Huffman said. "The crowd's been awesome. I think we've raised a ton of money and it think it's been a really good event and good cause."

The band's proceeds, tips and bar sales will be donated to the victims' families.

"It's tough but in that darkness again, there's still light, so we keep moving forward together," Cordero said. "Family's everything."