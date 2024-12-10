4 men shot, 2 killed at Lake Worth Beach Irish pub

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting overnight Tuesday at an Irish pub in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four men were shot at The Rock Irish Pub, located in the 600 block of Lake Avenue, at approximately 1 a.m.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said it's believed an altercation occurred inside the pub, which then led to the shooting.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.