How you can support the families of 4 Rock Irish Pub shooting victims

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, Dec. 22, Old Key Lime House will host a fundraiser for families of the victims of last week's shooting at the Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach, which resulted in the deaths of two men and two injured.

Christopher Allen and Stephen Stratis

Christopher Allen and Stephen Stratis were killed in the gunfire, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Reginald Gordon II and another man were left injured. The Old Key Lime House employees were out celebrating a holiday party.

Musician Jutt Huffman was at Christopher Allen’s funeral on Monday. Huffman’s band has been playing at Old Key Lime House for four years and will be one of the bands participating on Sunday.

Lake Worth Beach

It’s just going to be a day of just being there for each other,” stated Huffman. “We’re all left with this mess and hopefully we can smile and laugh a little bit and try to come out on top of all this.”

Local bands will play from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the restaurant with all proceeds and tips distributed to the victims’ families.