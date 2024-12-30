'Worst tragedy we've experienced': Old Key Lime House owner mourns third employee death

LANTANA, Fla. — A longtime employee at the Old Key Lime House, Reginald Gordon, succumbed to his injuries this weekend.

Gordon was shot several times earlier this month, along with three other Old Key Lime House employees, at the Rock Irish Pub.

For the past 20 years, Gordon, better known as Reggie, ran the kitchen at the Old Key Lime House.

“Every time I walk by the kitchen, I'll go by to see and wave to Reggie and he’s not there,” said owner Ryan Cordero.

He is still mourning the loss of his two other employees, Christopher Allen and Stephen Stratis, who died the night of the shooting.

Cordero was not prepared to lose another person he loves.

“This is the worst tragedy we’ve ever experienced," he said.

Cordero told WPTV Gordon was shot three times — twice in the back and once in the neck.

One of the bullets hit Gordon’s spine, paralyzing him from the waist down.

While in the hospital, Cordero said Gordon developed pneumonia, leading to his death.

As for the two suspects in the shooting, Morey Pinard III and Michael Vititoe, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it will file additional charges now that Gordon has died.

But Cordero wants to see more than just charges, he wants the two suspects to face the harshest punishment possible.

“One-hundred percent, unequivocally, they should seek the death penalty,” he said. "They took three lives, there needs to be consequence for every action.”

Cordero, holding back tears, shared that he did not have a proper goodbye with Gordon.

But he did say, since the shooting, the restaurant has raised at least $50,000 dollars for the victims and their families.

He also said the surviving victim is out of the hospital and is in recovery.