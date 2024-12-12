Watch Now
2 suspects arrested in connection to fatal Lake Worth shooting

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the investigation led to the arrests of Morey Pinard III, 23, and Michael Vititoe, 19
Shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024 at around 1 a.m.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two suspects have been arrested Wednesday in connection to the Lake Worth Beach shooting at Rock Irish Pub that killed two men and injured two others on Dec. 10.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the investigation led to the arrests of Morey Pinard III, 23, and Michael Vititoe, 19.

The Rock Irish Pub

Lake Worth Beach

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: What witnesses saw after the shooting in Lake Worth Beach

Alexa Kizlinski

Pinard is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Vititoe is facing a charge of simple battery and a charge of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

Both Pinard and Vititoe are in the Palm Beach County Jail and will be attending first appearances Thursday morning.

PBSO identified the victims Wednesday afternoon as Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24. Two other men were wounded in the shooting. One is in critical condition; the other is in stable condition. All four men were employees at Old Key Lime House. Staff told WPTV they were out celebrating their annual holiday party, and a group of employees went to The Rock Irish Pub to pay pool.

Old Key Lime House exterior

Lantana

'LOSS FOR WORDS': Men shot at Irish pub were Old Key Lime House employees

Aja Dorsainvil

According to a preliminary investigation, an altercation occurred inside the pub, which led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

