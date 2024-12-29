3rd person among 4 victims of Lake Worth Beach Irish pub shooting dies

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A third victim of the Rock Irish Pub shooting in Lake Worth Beach that occurred on Dec. 11 has died, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Reginald Gordon, 50, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, PBSO said.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Gordon's family members two days after the shooting. Gordon's son told WPTV that 'Reggie' was a kitchen manager at Old Key Lime House for 20 years.

The victims were all employees at the Old Key Lime House. The incident unfolded when staff from Old Key Lime House were out celebrating a holiday party. Suddenly, an argument began at the local pub which led to gunfire.

PBSO said deputies responded to the pub just before 1 a.m. and found Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24, dead at the scene. Two other men, including Gordon, were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Old Key Lime House shared this post on their Facebook Sunday morning:

Morey Pinard III is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, while Michael Vititoe is facing a charge of simple battery and a charge of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.