2 men killed in Lake Worth Beach Irish pub shooting identified

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two men who were killed in a shooting at a Lake Worth Beach Irish pub early Tuesday morning.

Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24, have been identified as the two men pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at The Rock Irish Pub overnight Tuesday. Two other men were wounded in the shooting. One is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition.

All four men were employees at Old Key Lime House.

The Violent Crimes Division is investigating this as a homicide.

According to a preliminary investigation, an altercation occurred inside the pub, which led to the shooting.

Police are still seeking info on the shooter. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.