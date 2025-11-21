'She died a hero': Family members mourn death of Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy hearts across the Treasure Coast after an Indian River County deputy was killed Friday while serving an eviction notice.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy who was killed as Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, who had served with the agency for more than 25 years.

47-year-old deputy fatally shot in Indian River County

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein spoke with Patricia Mashkow, the deputy's mother-in-law, who was out of town on a cruise at the time of the shooting.

"We love Terri very much. She's like a daughter to us. I can’t say enough about her. She died a hero today. This is just unbelievable. This is just a nightmare," Patricia Mashkow said.

She described her daughter-in-law as someone with an incredible heart.

"(Terri) was the most caring, the most giving person. I couldn't ask for anything more from a daughter-in-law. She was just everything. I can't even comprehend this. … It's so unbelievable."

Family members described the deputy as the most loving mother, daughter and wife, who loved her children and her three dogs.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region Indian River County Deputy killed, suspect and 2 others injured in Indian River Co. Samantha Roesler