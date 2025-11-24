Indian River County mourns fallen Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow as memorial grows

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A growing memorial outside the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office continues to honor Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, the deputy killed in a shooting Friday while assisting with an eviction in the Bermuda Club community off A1A.

What began as a handful of flowers has expanded into a collection of signs, balloons and stuffed animals outside the sheriff's office.

WATCH BELOW: Memorial grows for fallen Indian River County deputy

Sheriff’s officials announced Saturday that Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to sergeant. The 25-year veteran of the agency is only the second deputy in the department’s 100-year history to die in the line of duty.

Deputies said Sweeting-Mashkow was among three people shot Friday morning as deputies served an eviction notice. Deputy Tino Arizpe was released from the hospital on Sunday.

However, David Long, 76, a locksmith who accompanied deputies, died from his injuries Sunday afternoon. The suspect, Michael Halberstam, died from his injuries on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents say the loss of Sweeting-Mashkow has pierced the community.

"I can't imagine what her husband and her family are going through. We have support and prayers for her family right now," said Indian River County resident Daniel Marin.

Those who knew her are now holding on to her memory.

"From the day I first met her, she has always been that type of person that whatever you need, she's going to help you, she'll give it to you, or if she can't, she'll find somebody to help you," said acquaintance Brendan Guthrie.

Marin echoed that sentiment.

"She's just an awesome person. It’s sad, very sad," Marin said.

The sheriff’s office said it is grateful for the outpouring of support from community members.

"We've had people just giving us prayer, giving us funds, giving us food, just giving us any kind of assistance," said Capt. Joe Abollo. "Our 911 center has been overwhelmed, and we had to establish a coordinator just to handle all the resources and support that’s coming into the agency."

Click here to learn more about how you can help.

