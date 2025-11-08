Miami-Dade Deputy dies after being shot during altercation

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, died after being shot during an altercation, according to the sheriff's department.

On Friday night, the sheriff's department posted on Facebook, stating, "one of our Kendall district deputies was shot during an altercation. He was transported to a local hospital. We ask for your prayers."

Later that evening, Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced on Facebook that Jaramillo had passed away.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Kendall District Deputy Devin Jaramillo," Cordero-Stutz said. "He served our community with professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others."

Jaramillo was a recent graduate of Lateral Class #6 in May 2024. The sheriff's office described him as a dedicated and professional deputy who served his community with honor and compassion.

The sheriff extended condolences to Jaramillo's family, friends, and fellow deputies, adding that his "legacy of integrity, compassion, and courage will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him."