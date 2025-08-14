Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Deportation Depot': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces plans for second immigration detention facility

'I'm confident it will be filled,' DeSantis says
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Baker Correctional Institution on Aug. 14, 2025, to announce a second detention center, dubbed "Deportation Depot."
SANDERSON, Fla. — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is preparing to open a second immigration detention facility at a state prison in north Florida, as a federal judge decides the fate of the state's holding center for immigrants at an isolated airstrip in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

DeSantis announced Thursday that the new facility is to be housed at the Baker Correctional Institution, a state prison about 43 miles west of Jacksonville. It is expected to hold 1,300 immigration detention beds, though that capacity could be expanded to 2,000, state officials said.

After opening the Everglades facility last month, DeSantis justified opening the second detention center, dubbed "Deportation Depot" by the state, by saying President Donald Trump's administration needs the additional capacity to hold and deport more immigrants.

"There is a demand for this," DeSantis said. "I'm confident it will be filled."

The governor said the Baker Correctional Institution was chosen over a proposed site at Camp Blanding because it offers "ready-made infrastructure" and will require far less work to bring online.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state has secured a $600+ million federal grant to reimburse the costs of both facilities. He estimated it will take about two weeks to ready the correctional institution for the new operation.

The announcement comes as "Alligator Alcatraz" faces multiple legal challenges — including a pause in construction ordered earlier this month by a federal judge. The site can continue holding detainees, but for two weeks, no paving, filling or other infrastructure work is allowed.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe, who sued in June, argue the facility threatens sensitive wetlands and violates federal environmental law. The court is still weighing a longer-term injunction.

At the same time, Democratic lawmakers are suing to enforce their right to make unannounced inspections at state detention centers after being denied entry to the Everglades facility in July. They've cited state law and a 2024 emergency order promising transparency.

DeSantis has called that lawsuit "frivolous" and accused Democrats of "posturing politically." It comes as lawmakers and immigration advocates have alleged poor medical care, extreme heat, and inadequate access to voluntary return options at "Alligator Alcatraz" — claims the state strongly denies, saying the facility meets "higher standards than most prisons."

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

