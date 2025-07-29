Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order immediately suspending Fort Pierce Commissioner James Taylor

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday that immediately suspended Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor following his arrest last week on 24 counts of felony crimes involving child exploitation.

This comes after Taylor submitted his letter of resignation to the city, which was due to take effect Saturday, Aug. 2.

WATCH BELOW: Fort Pierce meets to outline special election to replace Commissioner James Taylor

Fort Pierce looks to move forward with special election after arrest of commissioner

DeSantis said in the order that Taylor's suspension was "in the best interests of the residents of the City of Fort Pierce, and the citizens of the State of Florida."

The order also said that Taylor is prohibited from "receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office" during the suspension.

Taylor, who represents District 2, is still being held in the St. Lucie County Jail on $360,000 bond.

Fort Pierce commissioners met on Monday to outline a plan for a special election this fall to replace Taylor. It's estimated that the special election will cost the city about $60,000.

Taylor, who was elected in 2024, is accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with a 12-year-old Illinois girl that included allegedly sending multiple nude images to the minor.

Read DeSantis' full executive order below:

