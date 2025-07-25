FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida State Representative Toby Overdorf is calling for the immediate removal of City Commissioner James Taylor from office, after Thursday’s arrest for child exploitation.

“Frankly, this man needs to be removed from office,” Overdorf told WPTV on Thursday.

WATCH: City would have to hold special elections to fill Taylor’s seat

State Rep. Toby Overdorf calls for suspension of Fort Pierce city commissioner after arrest

Taylor’s arrest sent shock waves through the Fort Pierce community as county leaders called for his immediate suspension.

Rep. Overdorf, who also sits on Governor Ron DeSantis’ Task Force Against Human Trafficking, issued a letter condemning Taylor after his arrest.

Taylor is facing 24 felony counts for sending sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old child in Illinois.

In his letter, Rep. Overdorf calls the crime “beyond sickening."

Taylor’s position as city commissioner is a four-year term, which leaves a big gap once he’s removed.

According to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections guide, Fort Pierce would have to hold special elections to fill Taylor’s seat because there’s more than six months remaining before the next elections.

Overdorf says the city—or the governor—could make that call to have Taylor removed.

“He has the ability to remove this gentleman if he chooses to do so, and I highly encourage him to do so. That being said, he does not have the ability to appoint a new person to that, from my understanding of the city charter,” Overdorf said.

Taylor’s photo and bio were still listed on the city of Fort Pierce website as of late Thursday.

