Business owners, city officials 'dumbfounded' by arrest of Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — City officials and business owners say they are surprised to learn that a Fort Pierce city commissioner was arrested in connection to a multi-state child exploitation investigation.

James Taylor, 38, of Fort Pierce, was arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the investigation began in August 2024 when Evanston, Illinois, police received a report from the mother of a 13-year-old girl. The mother said her daughter, who was 12 years old when the communications began, had been contacted by a man via Snapchat.

"Over time, the conversations became sexually explicit, and the suspect allegedly sent multiple nude images to the minor," according to the sheriff's office.

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick said he is "dumbfounded" by Taylor's arrest.

"It's a tragic day for the families that are involved, it's a tragic day for the city of Fort Pierce," he said. "We have to keep in mind of the victim in this, that's the most important thing at this point, but it's just another 'black eye' for the city of Fort Pierce."

Broderick said the city needs to improve and make changes following the incident.

"Fort Pierce needs to do better and we are going to do better and I'm going to be part of the leadership to get that done," he said.

It is unclear what the next steps are for the city commission, however, Broderick is urging Taylor to resign "immediately."

"If it was less than six months to the next election, the city commission would have the ability to appoint a replacement. We're outside of that six month timeline, we're about three and quarter years out, so it's going to call for either his resignation, or his removal from office by the governor, which will then trigger the necessity for a special election," he said. "We need his resignation immediately. He needs to put this in the rearview mirror right now and move forward."

Taylor, who was elected in 2024, is currently in custody at the St. Lucie County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.