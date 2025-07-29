FORT PIERCE, Fla. — We’re continuing to ask questions to get you answers on the arrest and resignation of Fort Pierce city commissioner James Taylor. Tonight, a special meeting in Fort Pierce goes over the next steps. Our Michael Hoffman was there and brings us their discussion.

Tonight, district commissioners are laying out the plan for the upcoming special election -- to replace the now-incarcerated James Taylor.

Fort Pierce looks to move forward with special election after arrest of commissioner

With James Taylor’s picture still hanging in the chambers and his resignation in the hands of the commission, plans can now move forward as Fort Pierce looks to control the damage.

"We will move this city forward,” said Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson.

"We are required to have a special election,” said City Attorney Sara Hedges.

Tonight, commissioners discussed the ways that the election could happen. The voting will not be city-wide, hyper-focused on District 2, Taylor’s old district — and it’ll come with a price tag.

“It's $60,000,” said Commissioner Arnold Gaines. “Where are we getting from?"

They discussed the idea of using fewer polling locations and eliminating early and mail-in votes to conserve funds. However, they say they’ll likely stick to the way that lets more vote and eat the $60 grand.

When it comes to the dates for the election, here is the presentation laying out the schedule to come (ATTACHED TO EMAIL). Officials say they can hold the election in no fewer than 90 days. The first step will be to declare a special election at the next August 4th meeting, with the election happening on November 4th — with a runoff, if necessary, happening on January 20th of 2026.

Following the meeting, WPTV Journalist Michael Hoffman spoke with fellow District Two Commissioner Michael Broderick. He says he’s confident that the deadline will be met and that the situation will be behind them in a few months.

During the public comment, the people of District Two voiced their concerns about a lack of representation in the months to come. Broderick, looking to ease those concerns:

"We can now move forward to the special election and get a new person into the seat, into the second district, two seats,” said Broderick.

"I am the senior District Two elected official. Clearly, there's now a void. As we have a vacancy, I am making myself available to any residents of District Two that have any concerns or issues. They can contact the city's clerk's office, get put on my calendar to meet with me personally."

