Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor arrested in child exploitation case, faces 24 felony counts

A Fort Pierce city commissioner faces multiple charges in connection with a multi-state child exploitation investigation.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they executed search warrants at two locations in Fort Pierce as part of an ongoing investigation into internet crimes against children.

As a result of their investigation, James Taylor, 38, of Fort Pierce, was charged with 24 felony counts, including the following charges:



Six counts each of transmission of materials harmful to minors by electronic equipment

Transfer or display of obscenity to a minor

Harmful communication to a minor and lewd computer solicitation

Four counts of lewd computer solicitation of a child

Two counts of solicitation of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment

Taylor, who was elected in 2024, is currently in custody and will be taken to the St. Lucie County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began in August 2024 when a police department in Illinois received a report from the mother of a 13-year-old girl. The mother said her daughter, who was 12 years old when the communications began, had been contacted by a man via Snapchat.

"Over time, the conversations became sexually explicit, and the suspect allegedly sent multiple nude images to the minor," according to the sheriff's office.

Following a preliminary investigation, Illinois police detectives traced the suspect's online activity to St. Lucie County.

On or about May 8, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted by police in Illinois and also began to investigate the case.

"Upon receiving the case details and digital evidence, St. Lucie County investigators began an in-depth follow-up investigation to corroborate the findings, confirmed the suspect identity, and secure sufficient evidence under Florida law to pursue criminal charges," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Taylor's bio on the Fort Pierce website said he is married and a fifth-generation resident of Fort Pierce who has "dedicated his life to serving the community he loves."

If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim in this case, St. Lucie County investigators urge you to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-7300 or submit an anonymous tip through the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

