Fort Pierce Commissioner James Taylor submits resignation to city after arrest last week

Taylor still being held in the St. Lucie County Jail on $360,000 bond
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce commissioner submitted his letter of resignation to the city Monday, four days after he was arrested on 24 counts of felony crimes involving child exploitation.

Commissioner James Taylor is still being held in the St. Lucie County Jail on $360,000 bond.

Fort Pierce commissioner in court to face child exploitation charges

Taylor's letter of resignation is effective Saturday, Aug. 2, according to fellow Commissioner Michael Broderick.

Broderick was among the city officials and other lawmakers calling for Taylor to resign immediately after Thursday's arrest.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast posted Friday afternoon on X that his office was working to deliver Taylor a letter of resignation that he hoped the commissioner would sign immediately. Mast called the charges "beyond reprehensible."

Taylor was elected in November 2024 to represent District 2. He faces multiple charges related to his alleged communication last year with a 12-year-old girl in Illinois.

The city commission is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:05 p.m. to discuss the status of Taylor's District 2 seat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

