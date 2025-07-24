Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick 'outraged' by fellow commissioner's arrest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce city commissioner said he's stunned and outraged at the arrest of a fellow board member on 24 counts of felony crimes involving child exploitation.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro announced the arrest of James Taylor, 38, a sitting Fort Pierce commissioner who was elected in November 2024 to represent District 2.

WATCH BELOW: City Commissioner Michael Broderick 'stunned' by Commissioner Taylor's arrest

City Commissioner Michael Broderick 'outraged' by fellow commissioner's arrest

Taylor was arrested Thursday on 24 felony child exploitation charges following an investigation that began in August 2024, according to Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

Investigators said Taylor was communicating with a 12-year-old girl over Snapchat from June 2024 through August 2024.

Del Toro said during that communication, Taylor sent nude, explicit photos to the child, and asked for similar pictures in return.

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey spoke to City Commissioner Michael Broderick to get his thoughts on the arrest.

"Stunned. Shocked. Outraged. All at the same time," Broderick said. "At this point, it's a tragic day for the city. It's a tragic day for the families. We just need to keep the victim in mind."

Broderick sat down with Hussey for an interview following the high-profile arrest. He called for Taylor to submit his resignation.

"I've reached out to people we know commonly to get a communication to him to submit his letter of resignation," Broderick said. "If not, I intend to contact the governor's office to ask the governor to have him removed from office."

Fort Pierce Fort Pierce city commissioner arrested in child exploitation case Scott Sutton

When asked if he saw the arrest coming, Broderick said he was as blindsided as anyone.

"There were no indications that this was taking place. I had a lot of respect for James as a commissioner, as a resident," Broderick said. "He was doing good work on the city commission. This is a travesty."

This is the second time in less than a year that a Fort Pierce city leader has been arrested on felony charges.

On Aug. 14, 2024, City Manager Nick Mimms was arrested on one count of bid tampering, a second-degree felony.

Broderick called the subsequent arrests "unacceptable."

Fort Pierce 'TRAGIC DAY': Officials, business owners react to arrest of city commissioner Aja Dorsainvil

"The city needs to do better, and the city commission needs to take a leadership position to do better for the citizens of the city of Fort Pierce," Broderick said. "I am convinced that the city commission needs to lead by example. Period. Nothing past that. We need better leadership at City Hall. We need better leadership at the city commission level. We can do it, and I intend to see that it gets done."

During a Thursday news conference, Del Toro told reporters that sheriff's office investigators are examining Taylor's electronic devices and determining whether there could be any more victims.

Hussey asked Broderick if the city would be investigating whether Taylor could have used any city-issued electronic devices to communicate with potential victims.

"That's a fair question, and something I will certainly advocate for," Broderick said. "City officials are issued a city cellphone, a city iPad, so there is internet accessibility, so I will insist the city conduct its own investigation."

If Taylor resigns or is ousted from his seat, Broderick said the requirement in the city charter is to hold a special election to fill it. Broderick said the city will likely hold a special meeting soon to discuss this matter.