'Stop the bleed': Elected officials aim to oust Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Elected officials on the Treasure Coast are calling for urgent action to remove a Fort Pierce City Commissioner charged with child exploitation.

Thursday, St. Lucie County deputies arrested 38-year-old James Taylor, a sitting Fort Pierce City Commissioner, following a multi-state investigation.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said Taylor was sending nude photos to a 12-year-old in Illinois and was requesting nude photos in return.

"These alleged activities are beyond the ability to even really be able to speak about them, that's how bad this is," said fellow City Commissioner, Michael Broderick.

As of Friday afternoon, Taylor was still in the St. Lucie County Jail after a judge that morning upped his bond from $250,000 to $360,000. Taylor faced the court stoic and silent as his attorney declined to comment on his behalf, but did tell the judge he would be meeting his client at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Now, Broderick is calling for Taylor's immediate removal, but tells WPTV the city can't do it themselves. According to the city's charter, it's up to Taylor to resign or for Gov. Ron DeSantis to step in.

"That's why I'm taking the course of action with our other elected officials to get the governor's office involved and focused on this," said Broderick. "The city needs to stop the bleeding and start healing now. So, we need either that letter of resignation, or for the governor to take swift action."

When asked if the governor has the power to do that, State Representative Toby Overdorf said he does.

"He does have the ability to do that. He is our chief executive here in the state, and I've spoken to the governor's office, I've spoken to the various people in there," said Overdorf.

Overdorf, one of the legislators Broderick called on, said Taylor had until 4 p.m. to resign, a deadline he missed. Now, he says the governor is working on an action plan.

"What they're doing is taking it through the legal side of it right now and making sure whatever move they make is perfectly within the law," said Overdorf. "They've heard us. They understand how adamant we are to remove this predator from office, and we're working on it."

Both Overdorf and Broderick said they're shocked and startled by Taylor's arrest. He's not only a sitting commissioner, but is also involved with the Treasure Coast Night to Shine, a prom event for local children, according to photos on it's website and on Facebook.

"Aghast,' is the word that comes to mind, because I was just so startled by it. No doubt, here's a person who has led a secret life, a secret predator life," said Overdorf. "The least he could do is submit a resignation and allow for that healing process to begin."

"The interesting conundrum here is that Commissioner Taylor, as we sit here and speak, is still a sitting commissioner. He has every right, if he's bonded out of jail, to attend that meeting as an elected official," said Broderick. "The city has no authority here to do anything, unfortunately, and I understand the reasons why, but this does point out a serious problem with elected officials that are involved in corrupt behavior."

Broderick said if Taylor is removed from office, the city charter requires a special election to fill his seat. Commissioners have scheduled a special emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Monday to discuss this very issue.

