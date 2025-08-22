Former Fort Pierce city commissioner James Taylor posts bail after arrest on child exploitation charges

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Fort Pierce city commissioner posted bail and was released from jail Friday, nearly a month after his arrest on 24 counts of felony crimes involving child exploitation.

James Taylor, 38, of Fort Pierce, whose term in office was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, refused to answer questions from WPTV as he walked out of jail into an awaiting car.

Taylor's bond was set at $360,000 following his arrest in July.

He is due back in court on Sept. 29 for an arraignment on the charges.

Taylor, who was elected commissioner in 2024, is accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with a 12-year-old Illinois girl that included allegedly sending multiple nude images to the minor.

It's estimated that a special election to fill his District 2 seat will cost the city about $60,000.

