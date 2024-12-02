What to know about the memorial service for 3 Palm Beach County deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Royal Palm Beach, the Acreage, Loxahatchee, and Wellington should expect significant delays and some road closures Tuesday for the memorial procession for three Palm Beach County deputies who were killed in a devastating crash last month.

A public memorial for Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez will take place at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on Sansbury Way. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at approximately 2 p.m.

Commuters are urged to avoid the following areas or expect heavy delays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.



Eastbound Okeechobee Blvd. between Crestwood Blvd. and State Road 7 (8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

State Road 7 between Southern Blvd. and Okeechobee Blvd. (8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Westbound Southern Blvd., west of Florida's Turnpike (8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Eastbound Southern Blvd., Northlake Blvd., and the State Road 7 extension may experience significant delays

Drivers who need an alternate route in these western communities can consider the following:

Use Northlake Blvd. for eastbound travel out of the western communities, or the State Road 7 extension to access Okeechobee Blvd. eastbound

From southbound Royal Palm Beach Blvd., travel west on Okeechobee Blvd., then south on Crestwood Blvd. to Southern Blvd. eastbound.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the public is welcome to pay their respects to the fallen deputies by lining the procession route.

The following are suggested viewing areas:



Okeechobee Blvd. (State Road 7 west to Crestwood Blvd.)

Crestwood Blvd. (Okeechobee Blvd. south to Southern Blvd.)

The procession will depart the Palms West Funeral Home at approximately 9:30 a.m. Participation in the procession is restricted to family members of the fallen deputies and PBSO personnel only.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office said that, in lieu of flowers, the public is asked to consider making a donation to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Fund to support the families of fallen deputies by clicking here.

Diaz, Waller, and Paez were killed when a driver ran into them on Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari on Nov. 21.