Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Tow truck drivers line streets with American flags to pay respects to 3 fallen Palm Beach County deputies

'I asked to be here and share this moment, this tragic moment, with them and their families,' Yovani Calderon says
Hundreds lined the streets Tuesday to pay tribute to three fallen deputies as they were escorted from the Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach to a memorial service at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
Posted

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds lined the streets Tuesday to pay tribute to three fallen deputies as they were escorted from the Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach to a memorial service at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman was there along the procession route and some to members of the community grieving the loss of the law enforcement
officers.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Royal Palm Beach High School on the somber day to watch the procession for Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country were part of the procession to honor and mourn the lives of the fallen deputies.

Among those showing their support were the tow truck drivers who work closely with the sheriff's office, displaying flags to pay their respects.

Yovani Calderon explains why it was important for him to pay his respects to the deputies.
Yovani Calderon explains why it was important for him to pay his respects to the deputies.

"They help us, we help them," Yovani Calderon, owner of Palm Beach Finest Towing, said.

The tow truck drivers who work with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office lined the roads and highways. They came together and hoisted flags from their tow hooks along the side of the procession route.

"I asked to be here and share this moment, this tragic moment, with them and their families," Calderon said.

"Unbelievable," Timothy Day, owner of Sisters Towing, said. "[I] just couldn't believe it.

Timothy Day was among those who lined the streets to honor the fallen deputies.
Timothy Day was among those who lined the streets to honor the fallen deputies.

Day said his company has worked with the sheriff's office for 20 years. It was his crew that responded to the Nov. 21 crash that claimed the deputies' lives.

"We covered the motorcycles for the sheriff's office so nobody could ... gawk at them," Day said. "Very sad day. [I] wish we wouldn't have to do this."

The deaths of the three Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies marked the fourth, fifth and sixth law enforcement officers to be killed in the line of duty this year.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the tragedy below:

Memorial service for Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph 'Butch' Waller and Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz at South Florida Fairgrounds on Dec. 3, 2024.

Region C Palm Beach County

Memorial service honors 3 fallen Palm Beach Co. deputies

Scott Sutton
Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller

Palm Beach County

How you can help families of fallen PBSO deputies

Kendall Hyde

Region C Palm Beach County

How a 9-year-old boy is helping the family of a fallen deputy

Scott Sutton
Palm Beach County Deputy Ignacio %22Dan%22 Diaz (1)(.jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

TRAGIC: 3rd Palm Beach Co. deputy passes away after devastating wreck

Matt Papaycik

Palm Beach County

'Heart is breaking': Community honors PBSO deputies with vigil

Cassandra Garcia

Palm Beach County

'They have us as a community': Fallen deputies honored with candlelit walk

Cassandra Garcia
Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller (left), Corporal Luis Paez (middle), and Deputy Ignacio Diaz (right).jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

PBSO identifies deputies killed, injured in 'horrific accident'

Matt Papaycik
Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 2.43.20 PM.jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

EMOTIONAL: Hundreds of law enforcement officers pay respects to fallen deputies

Matt Papaycik
fhp investigation.jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

Will charges be filed in fatal deputy crash? What FHP told WPTV

Matt Papaycik

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening