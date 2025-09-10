Florida Department of Transportation strikes again and sandblasts Delray Beach Pride mural

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have returned to Delray Beach to physically remove the city's pride mural at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

WATCH BELOW: 'This will not keep the LGBTQ+ community down,' Connor Corzine tells WPTV

Pride intersection in Delray Beach sandblasted by FDOT

This decision follows an overnight incident on Monday and then again on Tuesday, where FDOT painted over the mural in black.

On Tuesday just before noon, crews showed up with trucks and barricades to sandblast the black paint and rainbow colors down to the brick.

"It seems like they started to remove it and I was super thrilled," said local resident Elliot Storey, who was opposed to having the mural originally. "The only inclusive flag is the stars and stripes. The United States flag."

This latest development comes just one day after the city approved filing a petition to join Fort Lauderdale in challenging the state's authority to remove the mural and to seek a hearing in front of an impartial judge.

“I’m very angry about it, in fact, I’m outraged about it and that’s why we’re fighting back as a city,” stated Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long. "We are unable to protect the intersection in its current form, but we are waiting for our day in court to show that this enforcement was never legal in the first place and we want to fight for the right to restore the mural that we had in place here."

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection Samantha Roesler

Long further explained that FDOT never notified the city or filed any permits to close the road or conduct the work.

"Typically, the DOT does get permits whenever they do work in the city; they just apparently don't believe they need to at this point, which fits with the general narrative of how they've been doing things. We have limited recourse at this point,” Long added. "It's made a huge mess, and the dust from this is backing up our drains."

Another major concern arises as the city of Delray Beach is hosting a tennis tournament, with events kicking off on Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. The FDOT operation is obstructing the roads and the intersection next to the city’s largest garage.

The situation has become a contentious legal battle.

The city was awaiting the results of an informal administrative hearing held the previous Monday, meant to protect the mural.

On Friday, Delray Beach filed a motion to disqualify Jennifer Marshall as presiding officer in a dispute with the FDOT, citing concerns over potential bias.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Future of Delray Beach's Pride mural uncertain

Future of Delray Beach's pride mural uncertain

FDOT crews began sandblasting the mural before the city received answers regarding the hearing and the disqualification motion.

"The fact that they weren’t allowed to follow through with the litigation and then they snuck in, in the middle of the night, and painted over it, I just don’t agree with that,” said Peggy Leonard, who was walking through Delray Beach. "State leaders need to listen to the community. I don't think they listened; I don't think they allowed them to go forward with their rights."

The only color that remains at the site consists of small rainbow flags lining the intersection.

“Our crosswalk was built just like the one in Orlando to honor the Pulse nightclub victims, and I thought it was very important that we honor those victims with the flags,” said Delray Beach resident Connor Corzine.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crash data uncovers impact on Delray Beach intersection

Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection

He placed the rainbow flags down on Monday, inspired by the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.

"This is our community's right to express our First Amendment, our values of culture, our values of acceptance, our values of inclusivity," she said. "That's what Delray Beach has stood for, for the 20+ years that I've been here as a resident of Delray Beach. This will not keep the LGBTQ+ community down."

WPTV is currently working to hear back from FDOT for comments on the situation.

The city has indicated that they do not plan to repaint the pride mural unless they win their case in the legal process.

Read more of WPTV'S coverage below:

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach Pride mural clash deepens as FDOT returns to repaint intersection Samantha Roesler

LGBTQ+ 'We never got due process': FDOT removes Pride mural leaving city blindsided Kayla McDermott

LGBTQ+ Legal ramifications of FDOT’s decision to cover rainbow intersection Jamie Ostroff

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach fights back against state's Pride crosswalk removal Emma Romano

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach Pride mural covered overnight by FDOT Samantha Roesler

LGBTQ+ City files motion to disqualify presiding officer in dispute with FDOT Michael Hoffman

LGBTQ+ Extension granted in Delray Beach's fight to save its Pride intersection Aja Dorsainvil

LGBTQ+ Delray Beach vs FDOT: The future of city's Pride mural uncertain Joel Lopez

Delray Beach MURALS vs. SAFETY: Crash data uncovers impact on this intersection Joel Lopez

LGBTQ+ FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding Ethan Stein

LGBTQ+ 'This is our street': Delray Beach Pride mural to remain despite state pressure Joel Lopez

LGBTQ+ Rainbow crosswalk removed outside Pulse nightclub Scott Sutton