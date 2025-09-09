FDOT paints over Delray Beach Pride mural, city officials say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) painted over Delray Beach's Pride mural early Tuesday morning, Delray Beach city officials told WPTV.

Delray Beach Vice Mayor told WPTV Reporter Joel Lopez that FDOT was at the intersection of NE 1st St and NE 2nd Ave. with Florida Highway Patrol troopers at around 2:30 a.m. to cover the Pride mural with black paint.

For months we've been monitoring the city pushing back against a directive from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to remove road murals and other street arts from roads and crosswalks statewide.

WPTV has reached out to FDOT for a statement and is waiting for a response.

